Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,250 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BEN opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

