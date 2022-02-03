Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 70,895 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,895 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE L opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

