Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Employers by 86,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.