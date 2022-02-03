Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $591.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

