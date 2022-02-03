Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $23,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT stock opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $100,391.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $300,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

