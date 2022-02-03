Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $755,000 Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,018,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 820,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 519,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

