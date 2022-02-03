Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nautilus by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NLS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE NLS opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

