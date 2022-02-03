Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

