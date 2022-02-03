1,463 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

