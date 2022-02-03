Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. Bancolombia reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

