Brokers Offer Predictions for First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN opened at $46.82 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,774 shares of company stock worth $138,153. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

