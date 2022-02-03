Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.35 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.73. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

