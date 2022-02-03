Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $357,000 Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PLDT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

NYSE PHI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

