Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,692 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

