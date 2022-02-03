Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $97,216,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.