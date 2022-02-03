Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $97,216,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBAC opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15.
In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
