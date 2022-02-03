The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

