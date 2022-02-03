Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

