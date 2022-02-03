The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,360 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $19,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $241.18 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

