Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

