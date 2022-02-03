5,830 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

