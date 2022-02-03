Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

