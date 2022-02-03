343 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,114.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,192.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,280.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $856.36 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

