Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,154 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 284.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

