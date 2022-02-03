Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $503,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

