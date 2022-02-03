Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

TDOC opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.