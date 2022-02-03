Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $515,625,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $28,813,940. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

