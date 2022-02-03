iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

