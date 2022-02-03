Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

LHX opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

