Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 145.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stericycle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

