Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,751 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Orange by 428.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth $2,378,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.