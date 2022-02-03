Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 166,757 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 166,757 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 14.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $779,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.66.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.39. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

