Assetmark Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 580.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

