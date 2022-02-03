Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 94.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -273.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

