Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 19,896 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 244.21 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

