Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $268.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.