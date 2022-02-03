iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.10

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 178197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

