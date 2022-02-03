Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 181,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

