Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in January

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of Lifestyle International stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lifestyle International has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.