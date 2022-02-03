Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in January

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Shares of Lifestyle International stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lifestyle International has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.98.
