Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.09. Root shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 33,105 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.24.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 282,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Root by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 292,331 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

