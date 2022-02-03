Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Professional in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Professional has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

PFHD stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Professional has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $282.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Professional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,235,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Professional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

