Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

ZWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

ZWS opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,243,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

