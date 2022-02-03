Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.42

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.42 and last traded at $221.97, with a volume of 15403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.