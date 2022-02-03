Adrian Mcdermott Sells 9,727 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50.

Shares of ZEN opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

