Brokers Offer Predictions for Tapestry, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.