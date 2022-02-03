Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of Meritor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40.
Meritor stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
