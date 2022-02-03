Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of Meritor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40.

Meritor stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

