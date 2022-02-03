ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $10,155.28 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 8,324 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $10,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSLS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

