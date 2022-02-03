Natalye Paquin Purchases 475 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $14,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $887.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

