Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.