Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,280 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of D opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

