NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $66,347,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

